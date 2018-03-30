RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ:REDU traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. GCA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers after-school English teaching and tutoring services to students aged three to 18. It operates in China’s junior English Language Training (ELT) market. Its offers three flagship courses, including Rise Start, Rise On and Rise Up, that are designed for students aged three to six, seven to twelve and 13 to 18, respectively.

