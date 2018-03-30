RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (RFDA)

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

NYSEARCA:RFDA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. 14,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,236. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

