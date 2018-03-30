50,000 Shares in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Acquired by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Starbucks makes up about 0.7% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Vetr raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.03 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,999,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81,384.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

