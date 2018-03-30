OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John P. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total value of $385,195.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,105,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,575.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,627 shares of company stock valued at $23,604,488 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $174.20 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,323.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.19%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

