Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rogers (ROG) Share Price

News stories about Rogers (NYSE:ROG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rogers earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.0253919284043 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Rogers stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,155.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Rogers has a 12 month low of $80.35 and a 12 month high of $184.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.06). Rogers had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $209.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $222,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,748.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $164,725.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $778,688.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

