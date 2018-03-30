Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lifted to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Vetr raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. 6,457,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,380. Roku has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.54 million. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Globespan Capital Partners V. L sold 1,596,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $52,656,361.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates television streaming platform. The Company connects users to streaming content, enables content publishers to build and monetize audiences and provides advertisers with capabilities to engage consumers. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs.

