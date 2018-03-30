Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media headlines about Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Roku earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.3298799480584 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,457,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,380. Roku has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $58.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr lowered Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.47 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roku to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other Roku news, VP Chas Smith sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Globespan Capital Partners V. L sold 1,596,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $52,656,361.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates television streaming platform. The Company connects users to streaming content, enables content publishers to build and monetize audiences and provides advertisers with capabilities to engage consumers. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs.

