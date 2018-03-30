Ronna Romney Sells 250 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $19,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $18,042.50.

On Friday, December 29th, Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $19,585.00.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.18. 1,316,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,385. The company has a market cap of $4,723.81, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,156,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,334,000 after acquiring an additional 751,800 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,125,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,139,000 after acquiring an additional 731,992 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $128,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,953,000 after acquiring an additional 420,756 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,440,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

