RonPaulCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,324.00 (CRYPTO:RPC)

RonPaulCoin (CURRENCY:RPC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, RonPaulCoin has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. RonPaulCoin has a market cap of $130,324.00 and $16.00 worth of RonPaulCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RonPaulCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RonPaulCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.01713080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004659 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015232 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001289 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00024028 BTC.

About RonPaulCoin

RonPaulCoin (RPC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2013. RonPaulCoin’s total supply is 912,147 coins. The Reddit community for RonPaulCoin is /r/ronpaulcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RonPaulCoin is www.ronpaulcoin.com. RonPaulCoin’s official Twitter account is @RPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RonPaulCoin

RonPaulCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy RonPaulCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RonPaulCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RonPaulCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for RonPaulCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RonPaulCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.