Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Roper has an optimum mix of highly engineered and niche-oriented products, which helps it to gain market share. Moreover, Roper's unique asset light business model not only lowers its dependence on large-scale production equipment but also helps it to generate strong cash flow quickly. This coupled with improving balance sheet is helping it to pursue strategic acquisitions. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past one-year. However, Roper’s policy of acquiring a large number of companies adds to the integration risks.”

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.58.

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.69. 373,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,369. The company has a market capitalization of $28,430.50, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $204.62 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.59%.

In related news, CEO Brian D. Jellison sold 74,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.02, for a total transaction of $20,662,644.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,419,281.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian D. Jellison sold 215,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total value of $59,716,237.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,564,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,787,757.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,826 shares of company stock valued at $99,453,060 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/roper-technologies-rop-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a technology company. The Company operates businesses that design and develop software and engineered products and solutions for various end markets, including healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education and academic research. The Company operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging, which offers products and software in medical applications, and digital imaging products; RF Technology, which provides radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions; Industrial Technology, which produces fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and Energy Systems & Controls, which produces control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.