The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 8,289 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 134.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Rosetta Stone worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 194.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 59,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider M. Sean Hartford sold 8,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $120,789.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RST shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

RST stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 128,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,672. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc (Rosetta Stone) offers personalized language and reading programs. The Company’s solutions are used by schools, businesses, government organizations and individuals around the world. Its segments include Enterprise & Education, which derives revenues from sales to educational institutions, corporations and government agencies worldwide, and Consumer, which derives revenue from sales to individuals and retail partners.

