Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Insider Sells $2,410,668.00 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) insider Lisa R. Panattoni sold 31,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $2,410,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29,394.67, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 338.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $94.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

