Ross Stores (ROST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America set a $94.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Ross Stores stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,394.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 59,777 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $4,574,733.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian R. Morrow sold 18,282 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $1,435,137.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,751 shares of company stock valued at $15,084,913. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ross Stores by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,539,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,376,000 after purchasing an additional 345,964 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,658,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,257,000 after buying an additional 1,029,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

