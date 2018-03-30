Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 60,000 Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) Stock

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 489,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,810.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 60,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 42,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$160.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 16,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,560.00.

Shares of CVE CAD traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,794. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -1.67. Colonial Coal International Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.40.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal activities include acquisition, exploration and development of coal properties located in Canada. Its portfolio projects include Flatbed Coal Project, Tuya River Project and Huguenot Coal Project. Its Flatbed Coal Project is a metallurgical coal project consisting of approximately eight coal licenses covering a total area of approximately 9,610 hectares.

