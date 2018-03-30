Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) & Tidewater (TDW) Financial Survey

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Royal Dutch Shell and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell 1 2 10 0 2.69 Tidewater 0 0 1 0 3.00

Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus price target of $62.31, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Royal Dutch Shell’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Royal Dutch Shell is more favorable than Tidewater.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell 4.22% 7.84% 3.75% Tidewater N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Tidewater does not pay a dividend. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tidewater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and Tidewater’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell $305.18 billion 0.85 $12.98 billion $3.84 16.19 Tidewater N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell beats Tidewater on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Dutch Shell

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas. The Upstream segment includes the operations of Upstream, which is engaged in the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and the marketing and transportation of oil and gas, and Oil Sands, which is engaged in the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and conversion into synthetic crude oil. The Downstream segment is engaged in oil products and chemicals manufacturing, and marketing activities.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. Its Americas segment includes the activities of the Company’s North American operations, which include operations in the United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM), and the United States and Canadian coastal waters of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as operations of offshore Mexico, Trinidad and Brazil. The Asia/Pacific segment includes its Australian and Southeast Asian and Western Pacific operations. The Middle East/North Africa segment includes its operations in the Mediterranean and Red Seas, the Black Sea, the Arabian Gulf and offshore India. The Company’s Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe segment includes operations conducted along the East and West Coasts of Africa, as well as operations in and around the Caspian Sea, the North Sea, and certain other arctic/cold water markets.

