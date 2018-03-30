Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) price target on the stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDSB. UBS set a GBX 2,675 ($36.96) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($40.76) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,830 ($39.10) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.68) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,615.26 ($36.13).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,277 ($31.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,852,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,037 ($28.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,617 ($36.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $209,710.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,792.91.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

