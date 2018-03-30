Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RMG. Jefferies Group reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 330 ($4.56) to GBX 300 ($4.14) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 375 ($5.18) to GBX 415 ($5.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 480 ($6.63) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.80) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 452.69 ($6.25).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 540.80 ($7.47) on Friday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 367.80 ($5.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.94). The company has a market capitalization of $5,230.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,502.22.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc provides postal services. The Company’s segments include UK Parcels, International & Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Other. UKPIL operates in the United Kingdom collecting and delivering parcels and letters through approximately two main networks, the Royal Mail Core Network and Parcelforce Worldwide.

