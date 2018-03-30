RoyalCoin Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (ROYAL)

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, RoyalCoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One RoyalCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RoyalCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00054043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012594 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00072766 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00021782 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029821 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RoyalCoin Profile

RoyalCoin (ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016.

Buying and Selling RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy RoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoyalCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

