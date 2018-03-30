RoyalCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (ROYAL)

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. RoyalCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RoyalCoin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RoyalCoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032240 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012383 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00073865 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021015 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029268 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00465863 BTC.

About RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin (CRYPTO:ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016.

Buying and Selling RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase RoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoyalCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for RoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RoyalCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.