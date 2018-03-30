RSP Permian (RSPP) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Williams Capital Analysts

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) has been assigned a $58.00 price objective by analysts at Williams Capital in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Williams Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RSPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RSP Permian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group set a $51.00 price objective on RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RSP Permian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE RSPP opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. RSP Permian has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,205.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.71 million. equities research analysts forecast that RSP Permian will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $1,741,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,968,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,468,250.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 32,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $1,387,129.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $4,401,033 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSPP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RSP Permian by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 628,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 79,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RSP Permian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,702,000 after buying an additional 44,635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RSP Permian by 31.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,531 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 66,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RSP Permian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,063 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 154,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RSP Permian by 21.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

