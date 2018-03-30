RSP Permian (RSPP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RSP Permian earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 47.1731884742036 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get RSP Permian alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $49.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of RSP Permian from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:RSPP traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,890,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6,205.46, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. RSP Permian has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.71 million. RSP Permian had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 3.07%. research analysts predict that RSP Permian will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 32,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $1,387,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $1,741,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,968,851 shares in the company, valued at $330,468,250.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $4,401,033 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “RSP Permian (RSPP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/rsp-permian-rspp-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for RSP Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSP Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.