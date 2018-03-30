Paul Francis Antoniazzi Sells 300,000 Shares of RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM) Stock

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM) Director Paul Francis Antoniazzi sold 300,000 shares of RT Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

Shares of RT Minerals stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 84,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,784. RT Minerals Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.14.

RT Minerals Company Profile

RT Minerals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ballard Lake gold and diamond property located in Wawa, Ontario; and 100% option interests in the Norwalk gold property and the Dill River gold property situated in Wawa, Ontario.

