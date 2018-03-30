Ruff 1-Day Volume Tops $6.56 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $46.58 million and $6.56 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg and Huobi. Over the last week, Ruff has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00743431 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014238 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00034303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00152128 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033180 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s total supply is 1,790,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,800,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg and Huobi. It is not possible to buy Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

