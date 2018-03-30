Ruff Achieves Market Cap of $43.18 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Ruff has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $43.18 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00736417 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00146987 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032001 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff’s total supply is 1,790,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,800,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg and Huobi. It is not possible to purchase Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruff and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.