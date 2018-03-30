Rustbits Market Capitalization Hits $525,104.00 (RUSTBITS)

Rustbits (CURRENCY:RUSTBITS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Rustbits has a total market capitalization of $525,104.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Rustbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rustbits has traded flat against the dollar. One Rustbits token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rustbits alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00738781 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014556 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00150632 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033177 BTC.

Rustbits Token Profile

Rustbits’ launch date was May 1st, 2017. Rustbits’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,300,866 tokens. The official website for Rustbits is spacepirate.io. The Reddit community for Rustbits is /r/spacepirategame. Rustbits’ official Twitter account is @SpacePirate_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rustbits

Rustbits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Counterparty DEX. It is not presently possible to buy Rustbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rustbits must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rustbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rustbits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rustbits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.