Ryerson (RYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 855,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 265,274 shares.The stock last traded at $8.15 and had previously closed at $8.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYI. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ryerson from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.43. The stock has a market cap of $297.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.20 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,067,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company operates through metal service centers segment. In addition to providing a range of flat and long metals products, it offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius and beveling to process materials to a specified thickness, length, width, shape and surface quality pursuant to specific customer orders.

