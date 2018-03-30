Sabre Insurance Group (SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 311 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.42) to GBX 311 ($4.30) in a report published on Monday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities downgraded Sabre Insurance Group to an add rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.70) to GBX 330 ($4.56) in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.35) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 312 ($4.31) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.40) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 238 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 296 ($4.09). The firm has a market cap of $680.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.00.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 20.70 ($0.29) by GBX (6.20) (($0.09)). Sabre Insurance Group had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business had revenue of £203.14 billion for the quarter.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of motor insurance company. The Company underwrites motor insurance including private cars, taxis, and commercial vehicles through intermediaries. The Company’s three direct brands include Go Girl, Insure2Drive and Drive Smart. Go Girl policy provides up to £1,500 cover (per policy period) in the event that policy holder home, office or vehicle keys or locks are damaged, stolen or lost.

