SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($29.63) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of SAF-HOLLAND in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAF-HOLLAND has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.73 ($24.35).

ETR SFQ opened at €16.40 ($20.25) on Monday. SAF-HOLLAND has a one year low of €14.12 ($17.43) and a one year high of €20.08 ($24.79). The company has a market capitalization of $785.32 and a P/E ratio of 21.87.

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

