Saga (SAGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.93) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Saga in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.58) target price on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Saga to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Saga from GBX 240 ($3.32) to GBX 195 ($2.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 206.71 ($2.86).

SAGA stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 112.80 ($1.56). 5,773,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a market cap of $1,300.00 and a P/E ratio of 805.71. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.13 ($2.99).

Saga plc provides insurance, travel, personal finance, and healthcare products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

