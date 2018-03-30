Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sagent Pharmaceuticals (SGNT) Stock Price

News headlines about Sagent Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGNT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sagent Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 41.1872642877865 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Sagent Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 260,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,514. Sagent Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Sagent Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty and generic pharmaceutical company. The Company is a provider of pharmaceuticals to the hospital market, which it sells primarily throughout North America. It is focused on developing, manufacturing, sourcing and marketing injectable pharmaceutical products to the hospital market.

