Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($64.20) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($50.62) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.87 ($54.16).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €41.54 ($51.28) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,540.00 and a P/E ratio of 16.29. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €29.74 ($36.72) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($64.69).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology business units. The Strip Steel business unit manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel, cold-rolled steel, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

