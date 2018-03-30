Sanofi (SAN) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €88.00 ($108.64) target price from Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s current price.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($119.75) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale set a €94.00 ($116.05) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, S&P Global set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €79.18 ($97.75).

SAN stock opened at €66.17 ($81.69) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($77.89) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($114.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $82,980.00 and a P/E ratio of 22.13.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

