Santa Fe Gold (SFEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

OTCMKTS:SFEG opened at $0.12 on Friday. Santa Fe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Santa Fe Gold Company Profile

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals. It owns interests in Malone Mines, Patanka, Hillcrest Barranca, and Principal Mines located in the Knight's Peak region of Grant County; and owns holdings in the Playas Lake Bed Area of Hidalgo County, New Mexico.

