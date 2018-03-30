Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Insider Sarah A. O’dowd Sells 10,000 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) insider Sarah A. O’dowd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $2,242,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sarah A. O’dowd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 8th, Sarah A. O’dowd sold 1,835 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $390,194.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.16. 3,576,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $124.91 and a 52-week high of $234.88. The stock has a market cap of $33,105.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

