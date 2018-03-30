Saratoga Investment Corp Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 36.37%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $130.08, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.14. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments.

