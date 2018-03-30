Saul B. Rosenthal Buys 3,930 Shares of Technology Investment Capital Corp. (TICC) Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,697.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Technology Investment Capital announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Technology Investment Capital by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 291,978 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Technology Investment Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 478,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Technology Investment Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Technology Investment Capital by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Technology Investment Capital by 1,626.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 264,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 248,813 shares in the last quarter.

Technology Investment Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

