Savills (LON:SVS) Given New GBX 959 Price Target at Barclays

Savills (LON:SVS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 913 ($12.61) to GBX 959 ($13.25) in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

SVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.99) price objective on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($15.47) price objective on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Savills stock opened at GBX 981.50 ($13.56) on Monday. Savills has a 1-year low of GBX 837 ($11.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,046 ($14.45). The company has a market capitalization of $1,390.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,692.24.

About Savills

Savills plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate services provider that offers specialist advisory, management and transactional services. The Company’s segments include Transactional Advisory, Consultancy, Property and Facilities Management, and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment consists of commercial, residential, leisure and agricultural leasing, tenant representation and investment advice on purchases and sales.

