Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,061,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.44. 1,866,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,097. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.15 and a one year high of $80.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1103 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

