Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.78. 7,282,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,808,421. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $87,478.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.49%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

