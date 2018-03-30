Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 574,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 380,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 377,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.14, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.34. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.50%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

