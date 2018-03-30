Philip Basil Blackwell Sells 573,000 Shares of Scholium Group PLC (SCHO) Stock

Scholium Group PLC (LON:SCHO) insider Philip Basil Blackwell sold 573,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.66), for a total transaction of £275,040 ($379,994.47).

Scholium Group stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 and a PE ratio of -2,450.00. Scholium Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 35 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.83).

About Scholium Group

Scholium Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of fine art and collectibles. The Company is engaged as a dealer – buying, owning and selling rare and collectible items objects. The Company’s subsidiary, Shapero Rare Books Limited (Shapero Rare Books), is an international dealer in rare and antiquarian books and works on paper, which include maps of historic importance, vintage photographs, and decorative and artistic prints.

