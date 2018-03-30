Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,844 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Northrim BanCorp worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 66,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,518,000 after buying an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 52,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NRIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.30, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.74. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.39%. equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-sells-10844-shares-of-northrim-bancorp-inc-nrim.html.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in its primary market areas. The Community Banking segment operates approximately 10 branches throughout Alaska.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.