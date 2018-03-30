Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Sells 53,300 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Village Super Market worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Sumas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $166,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,123.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Village Super Market stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.00, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $417.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc (Village) is engaged in retail sale of food and nonfood products. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania.

