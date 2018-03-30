Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,507,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,797,000 after acquiring an additional 619,233 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 429,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,318,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,624,000 after buying an additional 256,848 shares in the last quarter. GFS Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,816,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,251,000.

Get Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $52.84 on Friday. Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $58.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/schwab-u-s-large-cap-value-etf-schv-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc-updated.html.

Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.