Science in Sport (SIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Science in Sport (LON:SIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.11)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.20) (($0.11)) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Science in Sport had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of GBX 1,562 million for the quarter.

Shares of LON SIS remained flat at $GBX 75.50 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,236. Science in Sport has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 94.50 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.89.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. The Company’s product lines include SiS GO isotonic powders and gels, which are digestible carbohydrates for use during exercise; SiS hydration products, which include SiS GO Hydro tablets and SiS GO Electrolyte powders; SiS GO Bars, which include cereal-based food bars; SiS REGO range, which includes drinks and protein bars for recovery after training, and SiS Protein, which is a whey protein range for lean muscle development.

