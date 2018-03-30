Scotiabank Analysts Give Canacol Energy (CNE) a C$6.50 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$6.50 target price on Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on Canacol Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.90.

Shares of TSE:CNE opened at C$4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of -0.08. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.78 and a 1 year high of C$4.76.

In other news, insider Anthony Amar Zaidi sold 115,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$495,360.00. Insiders have sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $526,522 in the last quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration, development, appraisal, and production of hydrocarbons in Colombia and Ecuador. Its oil and gas exploration portfolio include 5 various basins in Colombia and Ecuador across 21 blocks covering 3 million net acres. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

