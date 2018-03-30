Scout24 AG (G24) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.47 ($46.26).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on G24 shares. equinet set a €31.00 ($38.27) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($34.57) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of ETR:G24 traded up €0.84 ($1.04) during trading on Friday, reaching €37.84 ($46.72). 301,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a market cap of $3,930.00 and a PE ratio of 40.26. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €29.81 ($36.80) and a 12-month high of €37.60 ($46.42).

About Scout24

Scout24 AG, formerly Asa NewCo GmbH, is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the Internet services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides digital classified advertisement platforms in Germany and other European countries, notably Scout24.com, ImmobilienScout24.de and Autoscout24.com.

