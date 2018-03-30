Seadrill (SDRL) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) shares dropped 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 4,716,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,993,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Seadrill by 47.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 214,660 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Seadrill by 174.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,087,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 690,919 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

