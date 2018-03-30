Seaspan Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:SSW)

Seaspan Co. (NYSE:SSW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Seaspan in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling expects that the shipping company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Seaspan’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $214.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.56 million. Seaspan had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seaspan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seaspan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seaspan from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seaspan from $6.00 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seaspan in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

NYSE:SSW traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 1,262,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.91, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.62. Seaspan has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seaspan by 836.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 188,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seaspan by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seaspan by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 409,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 58,531 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Seaspan by 11,648.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaspan during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships.

