Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 994,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,513. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $973,802.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $290,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 984.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 5,032.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after buying an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

